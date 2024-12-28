X
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: WR Updates Include Jordan Addison, Jalen McMillan, Deebo Samuel, Calvin Ridley, Jayden Reed

2 weeks ago by
Jordan Addison - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
1. Week 17 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 17 Wide Receivers Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. Week 17 Wide Receiver Outlooks For Fantasy Football
4. More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's always tough to navigate the deep wide receiver position, especially when studs have struggles and new faces have emerged as fantasy contributors. We're here to assist your lineup calls with our NFL team's updated Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Let's see where key players like Jalen McMillan, Jordan Addison, Deebo Samuel Sr., Calvin Ridley, Jayden Reed and more rank.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 17 are put together by Nick Mariano, Brandon Murchison, Andersen Pickard, and Scott Engel. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 17 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 17 Wide Receivers Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Justin Jefferson WR 2
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR 6
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 8
2 4 Mike Evans WR 11
2 5 Puka Nacua WR 12
2 6 Davante Adams WR 15
2 7 Ladd McConkey WR 17
2 8 Tee Higgins WR 19
2 9 Courtland Sutton WR 20
3 10 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 22
3 11 Nico Collins WR 24
3 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 25
3 13 Terry McLaurin WR 26
3 14 Jauan Jennings WR 27
3 15 Jakobi Meyers WR 31
4 16 A.J. Brown WR 33
4 17 Drake London WR 34
4 18 DJ Moore WR 40
4 19 George Pickens WR 41
4 20 Cooper Kupp WR 42
4 21 Malik Nabers WR 43
5 22 Jordan Addison WR 45
5 23 Garrett Wilson WR 46
5 24 Adam Thielen WR 47
5 25 Zay Flowers WR 49
5 26 Jameson Williams WR 52
5 27 Keenan Allen WR 53
5 28 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 54
5 29 Calvin Ridley WR 55
5 30 Jayden Reed WR 57
5 31 Jalen McMillan WR 59
6 32 Josh Downs WR 60
6 33 DK Metcalf WR 63
6 34 Tyreek Hill WR 64
6 35 Khalil Shakir WR 65
7 36 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 66
7 37 Xavier Worthy WR 68
7 38 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 69
8 39 Darnell Mooney WR 72
8 40 DeVonta Smith WR 74
8 41 DeAndre Hopkins WR 75
8 42 Rome Odunze WR 76
8 43 Jerry Jeudy WR 78
8 44 Romeo Doubs WR 84
8 45 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 86
8 46 Marquise Brown WR 87
8 47 Rashod Bateman WR 88
8 48 Xavier Legette WR 90
8 49 Calvin Austin III WR 92
9 50 Quentin Johnston WR 94
9 51 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 95
9 52 Jalen Coker WR 99
9 53 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 100
9 54 Brandin Cooks WR 102
9 55 John Metchie III WR 104
9 56 Alec Pierce WR 106
9 57 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 110
9 58 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 111
10 59 David Moore WR 112
10 60 Amari Cooper WR 113
10 61 Jalen Tolbert WR 115
10 62 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 116
10 63 DeMario Douglas WR 117
10 64 Kayshon Boutte WR 120
10 65 Tim Patrick WR 123
11 66 Tre Tucker WR 124
11 67 Joshua Palmer WR 126
11 68 Devaughn Vele WR 127
11 69 Elijah Moore WR 129
11 70 Keon Coleman WR 130
12 71 Michael Wilson WR 131
12 72 KaVontae Turpin WR 132
12 73 Jamison Crowder WR 135
12 74 Malik Washington WR 140
12 75 Andrei Iosivas WR 144
13 76 Robert Woods WR 145
13 77 Dyami Brown WR 146
13 78 Parker Washington WR 147
13 79 Kendrick Bourne WR 148
13 80 Ricky Pearsall WR 150
13 81 Demarcus Robinson WR 151
13 82 Tyler Lockett WR 152
13 83 Luke McCaffrey WR 159
13 84 Van Jefferson WR 160
13 85 Allen Lazard WR 161
13 86 Dontayvion Wicks WR 164
13 87 Adonai Mitchell WR 168
14 88 Xavier Hutchinson WR 169
14 89 Mack Hollins WR 170
14 90 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 171
14 91 Tyler Boyd WR 173
14 92 Mike Williams WR 175
14 93 Greg Dortch WR 179
14 94 Troy Franklin WR 180
14 95 Darius Slayton WR 184
14 96 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 187
14 97 Justin Watson WR 190
14 98 Tutu Atwell WR 191
14 99 Trey Palmer WR 193
15 100 Dante Pettis WR 194
15 101 Ryan Flournoy WR 195
15 102 Ryan Miller WR 196
15 103 Jalen Nailor WR 200
15 104 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 203
15 105 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR 206
15 106 Jahan Dotson WR 208
15 107 Tylan Wallace WR 209
15 108 Devin Duvernay WR 216
15 109 Mason Tipton WR 217
15 110 Curtis Samuel WR 218
15 111 Josh Reynolds WR 221
15 112 Trent Sherfield Sr. WR 223
15 113 DJ Chark Jr. WR 231
15 114 Nate Adkins WR 236
15 115 Michael Woods II WR 237
15 116 River Cracraft WR 239
15 117 Derius Davis WR 240
15 118 Scotty Miller WR 241
15 119 Jalin Hyatt WR 273
15 120 Ja'Lynn Polk WR 274
16 121 Jake Bobo WR 275
16 122 Zay Jones WR 276
16 123 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 279
16 124 Jordan Whittington WR 280
16 125 Rakim Jarrett WR 281
16 126 Xavier Gipson WR 282
16 127 Jermaine Burton WR 284

Week 17 Wide Receiver Outlooks For Fantasy Football

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans - Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley finally gave fantasy managers some hope last week, recording his first touchdown in six games in his matchup against the Colts. However, the headline of 78 receiving yards and a score is slightly diminished, with the realization that most of that came from a 38-yard house call in the first quarter. Ridley managed just two catches on four targets for the rest of the game–a clear No. 2 option to tight end Chig Okonkwo.

On the bright side, this week he faces the Jaguars. Last time out against Jacksonville in Week 14, Ridley's 12 targets were by far the most on his team, leading to seven receptions for 59 yards through the air. But it should be noted that this was before the quarterback changed to Mason Rudolph. Still, the Jags give up the fourth-most points to fantasy wide receivers, and Ridley is the top wideout in Tennessee's offense. He's a WR3/FLEX for Week 17.

- Rick Maloney, RotoBaller

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Fantasy Football Outlook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan has finally decided to show up during the final stretch of the regular season. The rookie wideout hauled in five of his seven targets for 57 yards during last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

McMillan has finished with four receptions or more while surpassing 55 receiving yards in each of his last three games. The Bucs are down a few wideouts, so expect McMillan and Mike Evans to see plenty of targets against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

The rookie wideout has scored four touchdowns over his last three games. He has clearly become a viable red-zone option for this team. Fantasy managers should consider McMillan a WR3 for this Week 17 matchup.

- Andy Webb, RotoBaller

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings - Fantasy Football Outlook

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will get a staunch test this Sunday in the visiting Green Bay Packers. Addison reached just 35 yards in Week 16 but caught five passes and reeled in a touchdown – the seventh in his last eight appearances. He also commanded another eight targets, the fifth time he's registered at least that many in six contests.

The 22-year-old has really turned it on in the second half and could still set career highs across the board over the final few weeks despite missing two games earlier in the year with an ankle injury. His team will line up for a rematch with the Packers in Week 17 that's been stout on the back end -- letting up the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (209.7).

Fortunately, Green Bay will likely be without defensive back Jaire Alexander (knee), and Addison should be afforded open looks, with teammate Justin Jefferson drawing plenty of attention. He comes in at RotoBaller's PPR WR19 in this week's rankings.

- Alex Ciulla, RotoBaller



More Fantasy Football Analysis

Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




