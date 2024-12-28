It's always tough to navigate the deep wide receiver position, especially when studs have struggles and new faces have emerged as fantasy contributors. We're here to assist your lineup calls with our NFL team's updated Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Let's see where key players like Jalen McMillan, Jordan Addison, Deebo Samuel Sr., Calvin Ridley, Jayden Reed and more rank.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 17 are put together by Nick Mariano, Brandon Murchison, Andersen Pickard, and Scott Engel. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Week 17 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Jaylen Waddle Unlikely To Play 17
- Tyreek Hill Expected To Play In Week 17
- Davante Adams Expected To Play In Week 17
- Chris Olave Officially Ruled Out
- Tee Higgins Expected To Play In Week 17
- Adam Thielen Cleared For Week 17, In Play As A Flex Against Bucs
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling Questionable For Week 17
- Malik Nabers Expected To Play In Week 17
- Christian Watson Questionable For Week 17
- Tyler Boyd Questionable To Face The Jaguars
- Terry McLaurin Off The Injury Report, A Must-Start In Week 17
- Drake London To Play In Week 17, A Strong WR2 For Fantasy
- Cedric Tillman Ruled Out For Week 17
- Xavier Legette Expected To Play In Week 17
- Sterling Shepard Ruled Out In Week 17
- Jaylen Waddle Questionable For Week 17
- Curtis Samuel Inactive For Week 17
Week 17 Wide Receivers Rankings for Fantasy Football
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|6
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|8
|2
|4
|Mike Evans
|WR
|11
|2
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|12
|2
|6
|Davante Adams
|WR
|15
|2
|7
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|17
|2
|8
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|19
|2
|9
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|20
|3
|10
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|22
|3
|11
|Nico Collins
|WR
|24
|3
|12
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|25
|3
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|26
|3
|14
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|27
|3
|15
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|31
|4
|16
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|33
|4
|17
|Drake London
|WR
|34
|4
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|40
|4
|19
|George Pickens
|WR
|41
|4
|20
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|42
|4
|21
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|43
|5
|22
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|45
|5
|23
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|46
|5
|24
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|47
|5
|25
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|49
|5
|26
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|52
|5
|27
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|53
|5
|28
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|54
|5
|29
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|55
|5
|30
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|57
|5
|31
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|59
|6
|32
|Josh Downs
|WR
|60
|6
|33
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|63
|6
|34
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|64
|6
|35
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|65
|7
|36
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|66
|7
|37
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|68
|7
|38
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|69
|8
|39
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|72
|8
|40
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|74
|8
|41
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|75
|8
|42
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|76
|8
|43
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|78
|8
|44
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|84
|8
|45
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|86
|8
|46
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|87
|8
|47
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|88
|8
|48
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|90
|8
|49
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|92
|9
|50
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|94
|9
|51
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|95
|9
|52
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|99
|9
|53
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|100
|9
|54
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|102
|9
|55
|John Metchie III
|WR
|104
|9
|56
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|106
|9
|57
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|WR
|110
|9
|58
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|111
|10
|59
|David Moore
|WR
|112
|10
|60
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|113
|10
|61
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|115
|10
|62
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|116
|10
|63
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|117
|10
|64
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|120
|10
|65
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|123
|11
|66
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|124
|11
|67
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|126
|11
|68
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|127
|11
|69
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|129
|11
|70
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|130
|12
|71
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|131
|12
|72
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|132
|12
|73
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|135
|12
|74
|Malik Washington
|WR
|140
|12
|75
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|144
|13
|76
|Robert Woods
|WR
|145
|13
|77
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|146
|13
|78
|Parker Washington
|WR
|147
|13
|79
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|148
|13
|80
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|150
|13
|81
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|151
|13
|82
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|152
|13
|83
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|159
|13
|84
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|160
|13
|85
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|161
|13
|86
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|164
|13
|87
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|168
|14
|88
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|169
|14
|89
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|170
|14
|90
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|171
|14
|91
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|173
|14
|92
|Mike Williams
|WR
|175
|14
|93
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|179
|14
|94
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|180
|14
|95
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|184
|14
|96
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|187
|14
|97
|Justin Watson
|WR
|190
|14
|98
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|191
|14
|99
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|193
|15
|100
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|194
|15
|101
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|195
|15
|102
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|196
|15
|103
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|200
|15
|104
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|203
|15
|105
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|WR
|206
|15
|106
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|208
|15
|107
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|209
|15
|108
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|216
|15
|109
|Mason Tipton
|WR
|217
|15
|111
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|221
|15
|112
|Trent Sherfield Sr.
|WR
|223
|15
|113
|DJ Chark Jr.
|WR
|231
|15
|114
|Nate Adkins
|WR
|236
|15
|115
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|237
|15
|116
|River Cracraft
|WR
|239
|15
|117
|Derius Davis
|WR
|240
|15
|118
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|241
|15
|119
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|273
|15
|120
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|274
|16
|121
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|275
|16
|122
|Zay Jones
|WR
|276
|16
|123
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|279
|16
|124
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|280
|16
|125
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|281
|16
|126
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|282
|16
|127
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|284
Week 17 Wide Receiver Outlooks For Fantasy Football
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans - Fantasy Football Outlook
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley finally gave fantasy managers some hope last week, recording his first touchdown in six games in his matchup against the Colts. However, the headline of 78 receiving yards and a score is slightly diminished, with the realization that most of that came from a 38-yard house call in the first quarter. Ridley managed just two catches on four targets for the rest of the game–a clear No. 2 option to tight end Chig Okonkwo.
On the bright side, this week he faces the Jaguars. Last time out against Jacksonville in Week 14, Ridley's 12 targets were by far the most on his team, leading to seven receptions for 59 yards through the air. But it should be noted that this was before the quarterback changed to Mason Rudolph. Still, the Jags give up the fourth-most points to fantasy wide receivers, and Ridley is the top wideout in Tennessee's offense. He's a WR3/FLEX for Week 17.
- Rick Maloney, RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Fantasy Football Outlook
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan has finally decided to show up during the final stretch of the regular season. The rookie wideout hauled in five of his seven targets for 57 yards during last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
McMillan has finished with four receptions or more while surpassing 55 receiving yards in each of his last three games. The Bucs are down a few wideouts, so expect McMillan and Mike Evans to see plenty of targets against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.
The rookie wideout has scored four touchdowns over his last three games. He has clearly become a viable red-zone option for this team. Fantasy managers should consider McMillan a WR3 for this Week 17 matchup.
- Andy Webb, RotoBaller
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings - Fantasy Football Outlook
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will get a staunch test this Sunday in the visiting Green Bay Packers. Addison reached just 35 yards in Week 16 but caught five passes and reeled in a touchdown – the seventh in his last eight appearances. He also commanded another eight targets, the fifth time he's registered at least that many in six contests.
The 22-year-old has really turned it on in the second half and could still set career highs across the board over the final few weeks despite missing two games earlier in the year with an ankle injury. His team will line up for a rematch with the Packers in Week 17 that's been stout on the back end -- letting up the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (209.7).
Fortunately, Green Bay will likely be without defensive back Jaire Alexander (knee), and Addison should be afforded open looks, with teammate Justin Jefferson drawing plenty of attention. He comes in at RotoBaller's PPR WR19 in this week's rankings.
- Alex Ciulla, RotoBaller
