Week 17 NFL DFS Stacks for DraftKings, FanDuel - Top Daily Fantasy Football Picks Include Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Jordan Love, Jayden Daniels

2 weeks ago
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Josh Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Welcome to Week 17 of NFL DFS stacks for DraftKings and FanDuel. Week 17 brings teams who continue to fight for playoff spots and home-field advantage (for a few). I've got my eyes on Buffalo, Green Bay, and Washington (Fanduel only). Let's go!

This article will focus on Sunday's 1 p.m. main slate for DraftKings and FanDuel. Last week, I targeted Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Philly. Let's see which stacks look good for tournaments this week!

I'll be here all season to talk stacks and strategy (@dawntepper). Who do I think is due for a breakout game this week? Let's find out! These are my favorite game stacks for the NFL DFS slate on DraftKings and FanDuel, which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, December 29. 

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

At first glance, this is a chalky stack but this is one of the lower-owned Green Bay stacks versus the Vikings. The Vikings allow the highest amount of fantasy points (DK) to wide receivers and with the Packers, there are plenty of those to go around. Throw in a running quarterback and you have a potential ceiling game for at least two of these players.

Bringing back Addison instead of Jefferson brings down the stack's ownership at a significantly lower price tag. Addison has fewer receiving yards than Jefferson but he also has 20 rushing yards and a rushing TD to go with his eight receiving touchdowns. To win tournaments, you need low-owned stacks and high-scoring stacks; this could be the one this weekend.

Bring-back options:

 

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

The Bills are one of the lower-owned stacks for this Sunday's slate but with one of the highest team totals. I get it; Allen is still $8.5K on DraftKings but they are still fighting for the number two seed in the AFC. As the MVP chit-chat between Allen and Lamar Jackson goes back and forth, Allen is going to want a big game against the Jets on Sunday.

"Locking up the 2 seed is the No. 1 priority. All that does is guarantee us two home playoff games. Again, you gotta win the first one to get the second one," said Allen. "All we're caring about is going out there this week and just trying to play good, sound football — our type of brand that we know we can play." -- (Buffalo Bills on SI)

Bring-back option:

 

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders (Fanduel Only)

The Falcons are allowing over 30 (FD) fantasy points per game to wide receivers along with over 20 to quarterbacks, the fifth most in the league. Sunday night they go up against a wily running quarterback in Jayden Daniels and a Commanders team trying to do the same as Atlanta: get a playoff spot.

Last week, the Commanders turned the ball over five times and Daniels threw five touchdowns for a thrilling comeback against the Eagles. They cannot allow that many (or any, for that matter) against the Falcons. This is a Sunday night game with a lot at stake for both teams but the Commanders are at home, playing under the lights in a nationally televised game. This will be Daniels' time to shine and he won't disappoint.

Bring-back options:

Good luck in your tournaments, and see you next week!



