Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Half-PPR: Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy, Ladd McConkey, Cedric Tillman, Josh Downs, Adam Thielen

2 weeks ago
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Jaylen Waddle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. Week 16 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time for another critical week of fantasy football lineup calls. If you have made it this far, you likely have a stacked team, but be sure not to get complacent. Our Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024 are here to help you make those tough start/sit decisions.

Ahead of Week 16, let's take a look at where WRs like Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy, Ladd McConkey, Cedric Tillman, Josh Downs, Adam Thielen, and more stand in our Week 16 rankings. It's time to track down that fantasy championship!

Our half-PPR fantasy football WR rankings for Week 16 are assembled by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of the recent important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 16 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR 3
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 7
1 3 Justin Jefferson WR 8
2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 11
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 13
2 6 Nico Collins WR 14
2 7 A.J. Brown WR 18
2 8 Mike Evans WR 19
2 9 Cooper Kupp WR 23
3 10 Tee Higgins WR 26
3 11 Davante Adams WR 32
3 12 Tyreek Hill WR 34
3 13 Drake London WR 35
3 14 Terry McLaurin WR 36
3 15 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 37
4 16 Courtland Sutton WR 39
4 17 Jauan Jennings WR 41
4 18 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 42
4 19 Jerry Jeudy WR 43
4 20 Malik Nabers WR 46
4 21 Ladd McConkey WR 47
5 22 Garrett Wilson WR 48
5 23 DJ Moore WR 49
5 24 Calvin Ridley WR 50
5 25 Khalil Shakir WR 51
5 26 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 52
5 27 DK Metcalf WR 56
5 28 Jordan Addison WR 57
5 29 Zay Flowers WR 59
5 30 DeVonta Smith WR 61
5 31 Jakobi Meyers WR 62
6 32 Darnell Mooney WR 63
6 33 Jayden Reed WR 64
6 34 Jameson Williams WR 65
6 35 Cedric Tillman WR 68
7 36 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 69
7 37 DeAndre Hopkins WR 70
7 38 Josh Downs WR 71
8 39 Adam Thielen WR 77
8 40 Romeo Doubs WR 78
8 41 Elijah Moore WR 79
8 42 Amari Cooper WR 80
8 43 Rome Odunze WR 81
8 44 Keenan Allen WR 82
8 45 Jalen McMillan WR 84
8 46 Tank Dell WR 86
8 47 Quentin Johnston WR 89
8 48 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 91
8 49 Jaylen Waddle WR 93
9 50 Xavier Worthy WR 94
9 51 Christian Watson WR 95
9 52 Rashod Bateman WR 96
9 53 DeMario Douglas WR 97
9 54 Tim Patrick WR 100
9 55 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 103
9 56 Jalen Coker WR 105
9 57 Marquise Brown WR 107
9 58 Michael Wilson WR 108
10 59 Joshua Palmer WR 109
10 60 Keon Coleman WR 110
10 61 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 113
10 62 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 114
10 63 Calvin Austin III WR 115
10 64 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 116
10 65 Devaughn Vele WR 117
11 66 Adonai Mitchell WR 120
11 67 Sterling Shepard WR 122
11 68 Tre Tucker WR 123
11 69 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 127
11 70 Tyler Lockett WR 128
12 71 Parker Washington WR 129
12 72 Brandin Cooks WR 132
12 73 Dyami Brown WR 134
12 74 Mike Williams WR 135
12 75 Kendrick Bourne WR 136
13 76 Dontayvion Wicks WR 140
13 77 Darius Slayton WR 144
13 78 Kayshon Boutte WR 146
13 79 Demarcus Robinson WR 149
13 80 Malik Washington WR 150
13 81 Andrei Iosivas WR 151
13 82 Van Jefferson WR 153
13 83 Allen Lazard WR 154
13 84 Ricky Pearsall WR 156
13 85 Tyler Boyd WR 163
13 86 Jalen Tolbert WR 171
13 87 Jalen Nailor WR 172
14 88 Tutu Atwell WR 173
14 89 KaVontae Turpin WR 178
14 90 Greg Dortch WR 179
14 91 John Metchie III WR 181
14 92 Mack Hollins WR 182
14 93 David Moore WR 183
14 94 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 185
14 95 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 186
14 96 Troy Franklin WR 187
14 97 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 188
14 98 Devin Duvernay WR 189
14 99 Michael Woods II WR 191
15 100 Ben Skowronek WR 195
15 101 Curtis Samuel WR 197
15 102 Devontez Walker WR 198
15 103 Scotty Miller WR 201
15 104 Justin Watson WR 202
15 105 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 203
15 106 Nelson Agholor WR 205
15 107 Jahan Dotson WR 206
15 108 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR 208
15 109 Ja'Lynn Polk WR 212
15 110 Derius Davis WR 215
15 111 Jalin Hyatt WR 220
15 112 Luke McCaffrey WR 226
15 113 DJ Chark Jr. WR 234
15 114 Tylan Wallace WR 235
15 115 Zay Jones WR 240
16 116 Johnny Wilson WR 241
16 117 Jonathan Mingo WR 243
16 118 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 246
16 119 Xavier Gipson WR 250
16 120 Xavier Hutchinson WR 251
16 121 Ryan Miller WR 252


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more
Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs
Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs
Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis
Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft
Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more
Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)
Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




