It's time for another critical week of fantasy football lineup calls. If you have made it this far, you likely have a stacked team, but be sure not to get complacent. Our Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024 are here to help you make those tough start/sit decisions.
Ahead of Week 16, let's take a look at where WRs like Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy, Ladd McConkey, Cedric Tillman, Josh Downs, Adam Thielen, and more stand in our Week 16 rankings. It's time to track down that fantasy championship!
Our half-PPR fantasy football WR rankings for Week 16 are assembled by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of the recent important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 16 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Quentin Johnston Misses Monday's Practice
- Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers, Officially A Free Agent
- Diontae Johnson Won't Rejoin The Team This Week
- Alec Pierce In Concussion Protocol
- Jaylen Waddle Avoids Major Injury, Status In Question For Week 16
- Xavier Legette Considered Week-To-Week With Groin Injury
- Browns "Hopeful" Cedric Tillman Can Return In Week 16
Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
