Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs, and the last thing you want is to lose in Round 1 due to a failure in setting your optimal lineups. We're here to assist with our Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Use these rankings to help you make those tough start/sit decisions.
Ahead of Week 15, let's take a look at where WRs like Drake London, Jauan Jennings, Ladd McConkey, Calvin Ridley, Khalil Shakir, DJ Moore, and more stand in our Week 15 rankings. Needless to say, it's a critical week to identify the top available options.
Our half-PPR fantasy football WR rankings for Week 15 are assembled by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of the recent important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Week 15 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Packers To Designate Certain Plays For Jayden Reed?
- Jordan Whittington Misses Monday's Practice
- Demarcus Robinson Dealing With Sprained Shoulder
- Cedric Tillman Still In Concussion Protocol
- Romeo Doubs Still In Concussion Protocol
- Garrett Wilson Ready To Ask For A Trade?
- George Pickens Likely To Miss Week 15
- Rashod Bateman Seen At Practice On Monday
Week 15 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
