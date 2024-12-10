X
Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Half-PPR: Drake London, Jauan Jennings, Ladd McConkey, Calvin Ridley, Khalil Shakir, DJ Moore

3 days ago
Drake London - NFL, Fantasy football rankings, waiver wire, dfs
Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs, and the last thing you want is to lose in Round 1 due to a failure in setting your optimal lineups. We're here to assist with our Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Use these rankings to help you make those tough start/sit decisions.

Ahead of Week 15, let's take a look at where WRs like Drake London, Jauan Jennings, Ladd McConkey, Calvin Ridley, Khalil Shakir, DJ Moore, and more stand in our Week 15 rankings. Needless to say, it's a critical week to identify the top available options.

Our half-PPR fantasy football WR rankings for Week 15 are assembled by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of the recent important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 15 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 15 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 5
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR 6
1 3 Justin Jefferson WR 8
2 4 Puka Nacua WR 9
2 5 Nico Collins WR 11
2 6 Tyreek Hill WR 13
2 7 Cooper Kupp WR 14
2 8 Mike Evans WR 17
2 9 A.J. Brown WR 18
3 10 Drake London WR 22
3 11 Tee Higgins WR 24
3 12 CeeDee Lamb WR 25
3 13 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 26
3 14 Jauan Jennings WR 27
3 15 Ladd McConkey WR 28
4 16 Courtland Sutton WR 31
4 17 Zay Flowers WR 33
4 18 Terry McLaurin WR 34
4 19 Malik Nabers WR 39
4 20 Calvin Ridley WR 41
4 21 Davante Adams WR 42
5 22 Garrett Wilson WR 44
5 23 Jerry Jeudy WR 45
5 24 DK Metcalf WR 46
5 25 Khalil Shakir WR 48
5 26 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 51
5 27 DJ Moore WR 53
5 28 Jayden Reed WR 55
5 29 DeAndre Hopkins WR 56
5 30 Jaylen Waddle WR 57
5 31 Amari Cooper WR 62
6 32 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 64
6 33 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 65
6 34 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 66
6 35 DeVonta Smith WR 67
7 36 Jordan Addison WR 69
7 37 Jakobi Meyers WR 71
7 38 Keenan Allen WR 73
8 39 Darnell Mooney WR 74
8 40 Jameson Williams WR 75
8 41 Christian Watson WR 76
8 42 Adam Thielen WR 77
8 43 Quentin Johnston WR 80
8 44 Elijah Moore WR 81
8 45 Tank Dell WR 82
8 46 Rome Odunze WR 84
8 47 Rashod Bateman WR 85
8 48 Michael Wilson WR 88
8 49 DeMario Douglas WR 97
9 50 Noah Brown WR 98
9 51 Xavier Worthy WR 99
9 52 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 100
9 53 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 104
9 54 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR 105
9 55 Joshua Palmer WR 106
9 56 Alec Pierce WR 107
9 57 Devaughn Vele WR 108
9 58 Dontayvion Wicks WR 109
10 59 Xavier Legette WR 110
10 60 Jalen McMillan WR 111
10 61 Tim Patrick WR 112
10 62 Sterling Shepard WR 113
10 63 Tre Tucker WR 116
10 64 Keon Coleman WR 117
10 65 Parker Washington WR 121
11 66 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 122
11 67 Kendrick Bourne WR 126
11 68 Calvin Austin III WR 127
11 69 Demarcus Robinson WR 128
11 70 David Moore WR 132
12 71 Mack Hollins WR 134
12 72 Tyler Lockett WR 135
12 73 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 140
12 74 Van Jefferson WR 142
12 75 Mike Williams WR 145
13 76 KaVontae Turpin WR 147
13 77 Brandin Cooks WR 148
13 78 Darius Slayton WR 151
13 79 Andrei Iosivas WR 153
13 80 Jalen Tolbert WR 154
13 81 Ricky Pearsall WR 155
13 82 Jalen Nailor WR 157
13 83 Tyler Boyd WR 158
13 84 Jalen Coker WR 162
13 85 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 164
13 86 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 168
13 87 Allen Lazard WR 169
14 88 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR 170
14 89 Curtis Samuel WR 171
14 90 Devin Duvernay WR 175
14 91 Tutu Atwell WR 176
14 92 Greg Dortch WR 178
14 93 Malik Washington WR 179
14 94 Justin Watson WR 182
14 95 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 183
14 96 Ben Skowronek WR 185
14 97 Adonai Mitchell WR 186
14 98 Jalin Hyatt WR 188
14 99 Michael Woods II WR 191
15 100 Jahan Dotson WR 193
15 101 Bo Melton WR 196
15 102 Jonathan Mingo WR 200
15 103 Jalen Reagor WR 204
15 104 Trey Palmer WR 205
15 105 Tyler Johnson WR 206
15 106 Jermaine Burton WR 207
15 107 Derius Davis WR 210
15 108 Zay Jones WR 211
15 109 Jake Bobo WR 215
15 110 Trent Sherfield Sr. WR 219
15 111 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 224
15 112 Brandon Powell WR 226
15 113 DJ Chark Jr. WR 230
15 114 Rakim Jarrett WR 232


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




