Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo

2 weeks ago by
Raheem Blackshear - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL Injury News

With two games in the books, there is still some time to add free agents for fantasy managers who made it to their fantasy championship game. Some fantasy managers might have got off to a hot start with the performances of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes. There is still plenty of football to be played and time to add free agents to help your team. Most leagues run waivers on Tuesday. However, fantasy managers can add players up until kickoff on Sunday. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 17 of the 2024 season to accommodate the latest news and injuries. Note that this list excludes the Chiefs, Texans, Steelers, and Ravens since they already played on Wednesday. Let's hoist the hardware together! Good luck, RotoBallers!

There were more crucial injuries last week, with Christian Watson, David Njoku, Malik Nabers, Jalen Hurts, and Alvin Kamara all missing practice on Wednesday. At the same time, Chris Olave fully practiced on Wednesday and is trending in the right direction towards returning to action in Week 17. The fantasy championship week is here, and we have more questions after last Sunday. Is Trey Benson the Cardinals' primary back if James Conner can't suit up? Is Romeo Doubs a must-add if Watson is ruled out? Is Ameer Abdullah or Alexander Mattison the Raiders' primary back?

Our mid-week waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions. One of the industry's sharpest fantasy football minds, Nick Mariano, brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 75 potential options. Good luck in Week 17 on the waiver wire!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 17?

For anyone unfamiliar, we release all sorts of fantasy football waiver wire articles every week. As part of that, Nick Mariano releases our waiver wire rankings list on Mondays to help you prioritize which players to target as free-agent adds off waivers.

In addition, we are also putting out a second waiver wire rankings list mid-week. Since many fantasy leagues have multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this mid-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This list was updated after the Christmas game and excludes the Chiefs, Steelers, Texans, and Ravens, who all played on Wednesday.

Finally, below, you'll see our weekly rankings for the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size). Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
1 J.K. Dobbins RB 63 Add in All Leagues
2 Adam Thielen WR 64 Add in All Leagues
3 Ameer Abdullah RB 28 Add in All Leagues
4 Romeo Doubs WR 45 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Jalen McMillan WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Tyjae Spears RB 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Tank Bigsby RB 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Kendre Miller RB 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Raheem Blackshear RB 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
10 Alexander Mattison RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
11 Audric Estime RB 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
12 Kimani Vidal RB 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
13 Christian Watson WR 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
14 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Trey Benson RB 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Quentin Johnston WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Chig Okonkwo TE 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Michael Carter RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Tyler Allgeier RB 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Jalen Coker WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 David Moore WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Keon Coleman WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Hunter Henry TE 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Kayshon Boutte WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Michael Wilson WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Malik Washington WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Dontayvion Wicks WR 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Brandin Cooks WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Craig Reynolds RB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Brenton Strange TE 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
34 Tim Patrick WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Dyami Brown WR 0 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Zach Ertz TE 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Elijah Moore WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Will Dissly TE 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Juwan Johnson TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 DeMario Douglas WR 21 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Devaughn Vele WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Demarcus Robinson WR 17 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Jamison Crowder WR 0 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
46 Alec Pierce WR 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Ray Davis RB 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Antonio Gibson RB 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Jalen Tolbert WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Blake Corum RB 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Joshua Palmer WR 15 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Tre Tucker WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 KaVontae Turpin WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Hassan Haskins RB 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Mike Boone RB 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Adonai Mitchell WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jordan Mims RB 0 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Noah Fant TE 18 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Mike Gesicki TE 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Kenny McIntosh RB 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Tyler Higbee TE 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Bryce Young QB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Drake Maye QB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Matthew Stafford QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Aaron Rodgers QB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Michael Penix Jr. QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Cooper Rush QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Kenny Pickett QB 0 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Mason Rudolph QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Indianapolis Colts DST 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Los Angeles Chargers DST 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Las Vegas Raiders DST 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Los Angeles Rams DST 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
77 Tennessee Titans DST 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

In addition to the Week 17 waiver wire rankings, here's a look at some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller.



More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 18 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Adam Thielen, Michael Carter, Khalil Herbert, Julius Chestnut, Alec Pierce
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth
Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo
Week 17 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 17 - Bryce Young, Ameer Abdullah, Chig Okonkwo, Tyjae Spears, Hunter Henry, more


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




