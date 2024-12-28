With two games in the books, there is still some time to add free agents for fantasy managers who made it to their fantasy championship game. Some fantasy managers might have got off to a hot start with the performances of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes. There is still plenty of football to be played and time to add free agents to help your team. Most leagues run waivers on Tuesday. However, fantasy managers can add players up until kickoff on Sunday. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 17 of the 2024 season to accommodate the latest news and injuries. Note that this list excludes the Chiefs, Texans, Steelers, and Ravens since they already played on Wednesday. Let's hoist the hardware together! Good luck, RotoBallers!
There were more crucial injuries last week, with Christian Watson, David Njoku, Malik Nabers, Jalen Hurts, and Alvin Kamara all missing practice on Wednesday. At the same time, Chris Olave fully practiced on Wednesday and is trending in the right direction towards returning to action in Week 17. The fantasy championship week is here, and we have more questions after last Sunday. Is Trey Benson the Cardinals' primary back if James Conner can't suit up? Is Romeo Doubs a must-add if Watson is ruled out? Is Ameer Abdullah or Alexander Mattison the Raiders' primary back?
Our mid-week waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions. One of the industry's sharpest fantasy football minds, Nick Mariano, brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 75 potential options. Good luck in Week 17 on the waiver wire!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 17?
For anyone unfamiliar, we release all sorts of fantasy football waiver wire articles every week. As part of that, Nick Mariano releases our waiver wire rankings list on Mondays to help you prioritize which players to target as free-agent adds off waivers.
In addition, we are also putting out a second waiver wire rankings list mid-week. Since many fantasy leagues have multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this mid-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This list was updated after the Christmas game and excludes the Chiefs, Steelers, Texans, and Ravens, who all played on Wednesday.
Finally, below, you'll see our weekly rankings for the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size). Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos.
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|28
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|45
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|5
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|10
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|11
|Audric Estime
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|12
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Christian Watson
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Trey Benson
|RB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Michael Carter
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|19
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|23
|David Moore
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Malik Washington
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|34
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|RB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|0
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|40
|Will Dissly
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|42
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|21
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|17
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|46
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Ray Davis
|RB
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Blake Corum
|RB
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Mike Boone
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Jordan Mims
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Noah Fant
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Bryce Young
|QB
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|39
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|0
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|70
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|76
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|43
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|77
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
