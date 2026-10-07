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Emanuel Wilson Fantasy Football Outlook - Was His Big Game Legit or a Fluke?

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Should I start Emanuel Wilson for fantasy football Week 5? He had a huge week, was it legit or a fluke? Read Emanuel Wilson's 2026 fantasy football outlook.

In This Article hide
Why Did Emanuel Wilson Have a Huge Game?
Will Emanuel Wilson Continue to Dominate?
Emanuel Wilson Rest Of Season Fantasy Football Outlook
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson had a huge day in Week 4. Though he's been a career backup, with the Green Bay Packers for a few years and this year with his new team, he was the fifth-highest-scoring running back in fantasy football after his huge game.

27.0 PPR fantasy points is nothing to scoff at. In fact, it should command your absolute attention, as any player who scores that much is worth investigating to see if they could be a starter for your team moving forward. That might sound ridiculous to say, but players have scored more in previous seasons and returned to irrelevance shortly after.

There are driving factors behind Wilson's game that lead many to believe he will continue to be a good fantasy player moving forward, but why did he have such a big game? Was it legit or a fluke? What's his fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season?

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Why Did Emanuel Wilson Have a Huge Game? 

There are a few reasons. The catalyst that kicked everything off was the injury to Seahawks lead running back Jadarian Price (chest). The rookie, drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, was brought in to be the team's lead rusher. Though his season started slow, that's pretty typical for any rookie.

Players that aren't picked early in the first round often have to earn their playing time with good play in the first few weeks of the season. As they learn the playbook, acclimate to the speed and hard hits they take playing in the pros, and develop their skills, they are entrusted with more volume and see their roles peak late in the season.

Early mistakes are not coveted or appreciated, but they are not surprising. But Price's injury has thrown a wrench in his plans for taking on a bigger role with time. He's set to miss at least four games, as he's on injured reserve now, and he could miss even more time.

Situations like these are where veterans can step up and have massive games. It's a better fantasy football outcome when the volume is consolidated into one player's touches as much as possible, and that was the case in Week 4 -- Wilson took 21 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown and caught three of his four targets for 39 yards and another score.

It really goes to show that volume is king at the RB position. Wilson has not been efficient this season, but his receiving work and multiple scores elevated his fantasy total. Seattle has a good offense overall, and he's in a good environment to get into the red zone, allowing him to get work closer to the goal line.

Poor efficiency isn't always the end of the world for players that have so many touches. Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet in 2025 and former Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon were living proof of that -- both had fantasy-relevant stretches despite very poor per-touch advanced metrics.

Against a team floundering as hard as the Los Angeles Chargers, all is well and good. Against tougher opponents that are more willing and capable of punching back, things can get ugly from a real football and fantasy perspective.

Being tied to an excellent offense does mitigate that, though. Seattle has had no issues moving the ball this season, and there's no reason to believe that will slow down. Price's injury isn't a huge blow to the offense, though it is significant.

 

Will Emanuel Wilson Continue to Dominate? 

Betting on high-volume running backs in good offenses, even if they're not supremely talented, isn't a bad move in fantasy football. All they have to do is be significantly better than their backups. Seattle has a lot of RBs on its roster, but the third-string man is RB George Holani.

He's never been a threat to vulture significant touches from either Charbonnet or Wilson. In Week 4, he carried the ball seven times for just 18 yards, turning in an even more inefficient day than Wilson. Holani was only targeted once, so it wasn't like he was stealing tons of PPR fantasy points.

The Seahawks teased a potential signing of former Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon, but after a physical, they opted not to add him to the team. There have been rumors about the foot injury that held him out for the entire 2025 season, though Houston never revealed exactly what was going on.

Seattle was looking for another RB with a history of having a workhorse role to add to their running back room, though, which could spell trouble for Wilson's chances of being a workhorse back himself in the coming weeks. Seeing him cede more touches to the team's other RBs is now a strong possibility.

 

Emanuel Wilson Rest Of Season Fantasy Football Outlook

There's reason for concern, as Charbonnet looks set to return soon. If he starts getting a lot of touches within a few weeks, those will come out of Wilson's workload.

Inefficient players like the former Green Bay Packer are very susceptible to changes in volume. Charbonnet is a big, physical back that had a significant goal-line role last season. He was often given the short-yardage touches ahead of a talent like RB Kenneth Walker III, who's now crushing it with the Chiefs.

Perhaps Seattle knows Price will be out for most of the rest of the season, and they wanted another viable backup to Wilson to run the ball and punch it in at the goal line. Holani is not well-suited for that, so it makes sense. It signifies that "Charb" could need significant time to ramp back up to full participation.

Charbonnet tore his ACL late last season, so it's a surprise that he's coming back so soon. One theory is that he only partially tore his ACL, in which case the surgery could have been a repair rather than a full reconstruction. A repair typically leads to a shorter absence than a full reconstruction, which is a more involved procedure.

Charbonnet is a priority pickup in all leagues where he's available. While he was never a workhorse back, he could take on a big role if he's able to return to full health later in the season. The Seahawks seem to have envisioned a committee split between Price and Charb, with Price getting a bigger role as the season went on.

For now, it's the Wilson show, and he'll probably handle the bulk of the team's running back touches for the next few weeks. A video of Charbonnet in practice showed that he still has a significantly atrophied left leg, and giving him a ton of touches in the NFL while the muscles supporting a previously torn ACL are recovering isn't a great idea.

Charbonnet should mix in and get a handful of touches starting around Week 7, and that will immediately put at least a small dent in Wilson's upside. Then, after a month or so, his role could shrink even further. If Price returns at any point this season, Wilson should be relegated to pure backup status.

There's a window of a few weeks in which Wilson is likely to be a good volume bet in fantasy football. After about Week 9 or so, though, his ceiling could be diminished enough that he becomes a bench stash again.

In Week 5, Wilson is a midrange RB2 volume play against one of the best run defenses in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers.

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