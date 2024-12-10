Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had one of the most impressive touchdown-scoring runs in recent memory. He had scored eight touchdowns in eight weeks going into last week's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But despite a positive matchup against the league's worst secondary, NWI was only able to reel in one of two targets for 19 yards and was held without a score.
So should fantasy managers drop Westbrook-Ikhine going into Week 15? Has regression finally come for him or was last week the outlier?
Should I Drop Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in Fantasy Football?
Managers were skeptical about Westbrook-Ikhine's ability to keep getting in the end zone for weeks, but finally, when a lot of managers finally got him into lineups last week he let down in a big way. There are two ways to look at this. His Week 14 result was a floor performance that was always a possibility for the last two months that finally happened at the worst time.
The Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Experience is grinding to a halt at the moment.
Couldn't garner a target in the first half against the worst pass defense in the league.
I benched him last week seeing the cliff coming. I may have been 1 week early.
— Drew Davenport (@DrewDavenportFF) December 8, 2024
Or he was simply overperforming all that time and his Week 14 result is much more likely going forward.
One encouraging thing was that he participated in 94% of the snaps last week. The Titans chose to go very run-heavy in the first half, limiting potential targets for NWI. And we got "bad Will Levis" in the second half as he struggled to find his receivers and keep drives going (he was also injured and nursing a sore shoulder).
This week the Jaguars face the Jets, and while they are normally a team to avoid with QBs and receivers, they didn't have Sauce Gardner last week and allowed a lot of points to Miami and Tua Tagovailoa.
My instinct is to hold onto him for another week, though starting him might be a tough call unless you have no else to turn to at your WR3 or Utility slot.
Who Should I Pickup in Week 15 Fantasy Football?
If you're playing in a shallower league, then I'd be targeting someone like Quentin Johnson (40% rostered) who has a very good matchup against Tampa Bay this week.
Elijah Moore (22%) would make for a compelling add, too, as the Browns face the Chiefs and KC allows a lot of production to slot receivers (where Moore lines up the most often.)
In deeper formats, Josh Palmer is only rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues and had his second-best game of the season last week catching 6 balls for 78 yards while Ladd McConkey was out for the Chargers.
