Should I drop MarShawn Lloyd for fantasy football Week 5? Is MarShawn Lloyd a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd missed nearly all of the first two seasons of his career with various injuries. It was incredibly difficult for him to get on the field, and he dealt with major ailments such as appendicitis and a severe hamstring injury.
It was an unfortunate start to his career. But he's been healthy so far this season, which came as a shock to many fantasy football managers. Lloyd was the subject of a significant level of hype as a prospect after declaring for the NFL Draft, as he was an elusive back with plenty of highlight plays in college.
And with Packers starting running back Josh Jacobs on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List to start the season, the runway appeared clear for a Lloyd takeoff in fantasy football. The opposite has happened, though -- he's been largely unproductive, even as the starter. So should you drop Lloyd from your fantasy football teams? Who should you pick up to replace him?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop MarShawn Lloyd in Fantasy Football?
Though it's generally not advisable to cut a starting running back of any NFL team from your fantasy football rosters, it would be hard to blame anyone for dumping Lloyd at this point. He's averaged under three yards per carry this season. His inefficiency has been quite stunning.
The Packers clearly miss Jacobs in a big way, and it's hard to understate how important he is to this offense. When he returns, he'll immediately be thrust back in his big role as the workhorse for this team. Lloyd will probably mix in on passing downs, but won't handle many rushes.
AIR MarShawn Lloyd 😯
@GBvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Ct0InebLa9
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
That's not to say No. 32 hasn't made some good plays in open space. But a big problem is the Packers offensive line, which is one of the worst in the league in all facets of its game. It hasn't given Lloyd much room to run, and it's been hammered on run plays, often leaving Lloyd hit at or behind the line of scrimmage.
His pass-catching work is the only thing salvaging what little fantasy football value he has, but it's not very significant -- he averages just under five PPR fantasy points per game from his receptions. He's fumbled the ball twice, with one of those fumbles being lost.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
The choices are pretty obvious this week. Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley and Seattle Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson should be your top priority pickups. Both will be the lead backs for their teams in Week 5. Wilson had a huge game with 27 PPR fantasy points in Week 5.
Shipley won't have much backfield competition for touches, considering that both of the guys ahead of him on the depth chart, RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and RB Tank Bigsby (core) will miss Week 5 with their respective injuries.
It was crazy how much the Cardinals were dreading trying to tackle Emanuel Wilson in the fourth quarter. Just bouncing off guys, running through arm tackles left and right. #Seahawks https://t.co/60OhN4N7MQ
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 21, 2026
If you can't grab either one of them, you should take a shot on Miami Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II. He was massively productive in Week 4 considering the low amount of touches he had -- he rushed nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown and added two PPR points from receptions with no gain.
Ollie Gordon II scores the first TD of the game 🐬
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/03j9SWZ3Wk
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
When the offensive line opens up any kind of hole for him to run through this season, he looks like he did in his junior year of college -- a massive, tough-to-tackle bulldozer of an RB. He's over 220 pounds, so it's safe to say he has a big goal-line role waiting for him.
He's the lead back in Miami now that RB De'Von Achane (knee) tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II, Emanuel Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II, Emanuel Wilson. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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