San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is one of the most dangerous players in football. He is an elite wide receiver and a capable running back. The veteran is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL with the ball in his hands.
Unfortunately, Samuel hasn’t had a good fantasy football season. The former South Carolina star is the WR50 for the year, averaging 7.9 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. Many expected him to become a must-start WR1 after Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Instead, Jauan Jennings has become the 49ers’ new No. 1 wide receiver. Should fantasy players drop Samuel or hold onto him through the fantasy playoffs?Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Should I Drop Deebo Samuel Sr.?
Samuel had an embarrassing moment on social media earlier this week. After claiming he wasn’t struggling but not seeing the ball enough, the veteran wide receiver was quickly reminded that he leads the team in drops this year. However, Samuel has seen five or fewer targets in three consecutive games, averaging only three fantasy points per contest over the past three weeks.
Yikes: #49ers WR Deebo Samuel got hit with the Community Notes on the “X” app after tweeting that he isn’t struggling this season. pic.twitter.com/djB0FtouaG
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 10, 2024
While fantasy players have little confidence in starting the star wide receiver, they should hold onto the veteran for at least one more week. He has an appealing matchup in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Should I Start Deebo Samuel Sr. In Week 15?
The veteran wide receiver has scored 4.5 or fewer fantasy points in four consecutive games. However, George Kittle has confidence in Samuel. He believes the star wide receiver is prime for a breakout performance on Thursday night.
George Kittle reacts to Deebo Samuel's tweet and thinks he's going to POP OFF on TNF 👀
"Deebo's very close to breaking it wide open. I'm very excited for him this Thursday because I think he's going to have one of those amazing Deebo Thursday Night games." pic.twitter.com/RrMoQ4gthZ
— KNBR (@KNBR) December 10, 2024
Los Angeles has surrendered 29.4 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season, the ninth-most in the NFL. They have given up over 47 fantasy points to wide receivers in three matchups, including last week. The Rams allowed the Buffalo Bills wide receiver core to total 17 receptions for 273 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 47.9 fantasy points in Week 14.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis