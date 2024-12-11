San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was the near-consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy football drafts. However, some refused to draft the superstar running back.
McCaffrey led the NFL with 339 touches in 2023. The last time he led the league in touches was in 2019 (403). He missed nearly 70% of the games over the following two years.
Unfortunately, McCaffrey has struggled with multiple injuries this season. Should fantasy players drop the superstar running back?
Should I Drop Christian McCaffrey?
Fantasy players only got four games out of McCaffrey this year. He missed the first eight contests with Achilles tendinitis. More importantly, the superstar running back suffered a season-ending PCL sprain against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.
#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury that could end his season.
Just a nightmare of a season. pic.twitter.com/1LoD5eAwGJ
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2024
While he could return if the 49ers make a deep playoff run, McCaffrey will miss the rest of the regular season after the team placed him on injured reserve. Fantasy players can drop McCaffrey from their redraft league rosters.
Who Can I Add Off The Waiver Wire?
Hopefully, fantasy players managed to grab Isaac Guerendo off the waiver wire last week with McCaffrey and Jordan Mason (ankle) out for the rest of the regular season. The rookie running back was outstanding last week against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, he is dealing with a foot sprain that has put his status for Week 15 in doubt.
Meanwhile, Sincere McCormick is an appealing replacement option off the waiver wire. The Las Vegas Raiders placed Zamir White (quad) on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending his season. While Alexander Mattison (ankle) could play in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, McCormick has earned a meaningful role on offense.
The #Raiders have signed QB Carter Bradley to the active roster and placed RB Zamir White (quad) on Injured Reserve.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2024
McCormick has averaged 13.5 rushing attempts for 71 yards and 8.7 half-point PPR fantasy points over the past two weeks, leading the Raiders’ backfield in every category. He is worth adding off the waiver wire in all standard-size leagues.
