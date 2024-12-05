Zamir White Remains Sidelined At Practice
17 hours agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (quadriceps) missed yet another practice on Thursday. White has missed the team's last two games and appears to be well on his way to missing a third straight this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unless he's able to get back on the practice field on Friday. It's been a very disappointing season for the 25-year-old, who opened the year with a shot at lead-back duties after Josh Jacobs left in free agency in the offseason. White squandered his opportunity and let Alexander Mattison jump him on the depth chart early in the year. He's averaging a measly 2.8 yards per carry on 65 rushing attempts for the season in eight games (five starts), and he hasn't seen double-digit carries since Sept. 29. Even if White miraculously returns for the Week 14 contest against the Bucs this weekend, he should remain on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.
Source: FOX 5 Vegas - Kevin Bolinger
