Zack Martin Could Retire This Offseason
20 hours agoWith Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (ankle) set to undergo season-ending ankle surgery, he might have played his last game in the NFL. The 34-year-old has appeared in 162 NFL games and played over 10,000 snaps. He has seven first-team All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl nods on his resume, but the 34-year-old is considering hanging up the cleats this offseason. Martin was the last man standing on the dominant Dallas offensive line from a few years ago with tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick, and his retirement could leave a significant hole in the already-thin Dallas offensive line. If Martin retires this offseason, he'll surely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Source: Ian Rapoport
