Zach Charbonnet Efficient With Limited Opportunities In Week 15
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet only received eight carries in Week 15, but he recorded 54 yards and a touchdown with the limited opportunities. The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead against the Seahawks forcing Seattle to largely abandon the running game. Charbonnet did receive four targets as well but he only caught one of them for 12 yards. Luckily Charbonnet was able to find the end zone to deliver RB2 value. However, it is concerning that Seattle's offense stalled so poorly. What is more, it seems likely that starting running back Kenneth Walker III (calf) will return in Week 16. Walker's return would crater Charbonnet's value even if Charbonnet were to begin receiving more touches than he was before. Given that Sunday's solid 13.6 PPR fantasy points were Charbonnet's worst in his four starts this season, he deserves a bench spot just in case Walker is limited or continues to miss time.
Source: RotoBaller
