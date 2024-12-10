Yankees Making A Push For Christian Walker
3 days agoWith the New York Yankees failing to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto, they have renewed contract negotiations with free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, according to sources. In addition to Walker, the Yankees are multi-tasking on pitchers and hitters as they look to make a big splash to try and replace some of Soto's production. If the 2025 season began today, Ben Rice would be New York's starting first baseman. But if the Yankees sign Walker, it could allow them to dangle Rice in a trade for a pitcher such as Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. Walker turns 34 in March and is likely to receive no less than a three-year deal. The Yankees would prefer if he were left-handed, but he's been a consistent power threat over the last few seasons and has won the last three National League Gold Gloves at first base. A move to the Bronx would give Walker even more fantasy upside.
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
