Xavier Legette Active Against Buccaneers
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette (hip, wrist) is officially active on Sunday as the team takes on the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. Legette did not play in last Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but he made good progress during the week in practice and will return to the field this weekend. The 23-year-old will be a poor flex option for fantasy managers with everything on the line in Week 17 in Carolina's low-volume passing attack. Veteran Adam Thielen should continue to command most of quarterback Bryce Young's targets, and he'll be fighting for snaps alongside fellow rookie Jalen Coker and David Moore. The 32nd overall pick in this year's draft does have four touchdowns in his first NFL season, but he hasn't scored since Nov. 3 and has gone over 60 receiving yards just once in his 14 games played.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
