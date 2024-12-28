Willy Adames Moves To San Francisco And Should Continue Stellar Play In 2025
2 weeks agoShortstop Willy Adames had a tremendous season for the Milwaukee Brewers in his walk year. Adames hit .251 with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 93 runs. The veteran signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in early December. He is currently the tenth shortstop off the board with an ADP of 68 putting him in the middle of the fifth round. Adames is a great addition to a team that might have missed one of the top shortstops being rostered earlier in drafts. Adames should hit second in the refurbished Giants' lineup, behind outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and ahead of first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. He has played at least 139 games in each of the last four seasons and garnered over 600 plate appearances in three of those four seasons. If you are looking for a consistent run producer who plays almost daily at the shortstop position look no further than Adames.