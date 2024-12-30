Wan'Dale Robinson Scores Touchdown In Productive Week 17 Showing
2 weeks agoNew York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson caught five of his six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He established himself as Drew Lock's second-favorite target once again, finishing only behind Malik Nabers in the major receiving categories. Robinson has been the overall WR37 in fantasy football this season, making him a low-end FLEX option in 12-team leagues. He'll continue to have fantasy appeal as the Giants look to carry their momentum into next week's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Source: RotoBaller
