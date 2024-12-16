Vikings Open To Giving Sam Darnold A Contract-Extension
3 weeks agoGiven how well quarterback Sam Darnold has played in 2024, the Minnesota Vikings have not ruled out offering him a contract for next season despite widespread belief that they will let Darnold walk and hand the job to J.J. McCarthy (knee), who was drafted in the first round in April, according to sources familiar with the team's thinking. Darnold is in the midst of a career season and has thrown for 1,158 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in the last four games. In that span, he's led three game-winning drives and has led the NFL in completions on passes of at least 15 air yards. Darnold is on pace for a 4,100-yard, 35-touchdown season. "There's no other place I'd rather play. Just so grateful to be a Viking," Darnold said earlier this month. It remains to be seen where Darnold will be playing in 2025, but right now he has been a solid QB1 in fantasy heading into a Monday night game against the Bears.
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
