Tutu Atwell Remains Desperation Flex Play In Week 14
4 days agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell should be viewed as a high-risk, desperation flex option in deeper 14+ team formats during Week 14 when he faces the Buffalo Bills. Atwell has been operating as the No.4 option in the Los Angeles wide receiver room and has seen an average of just 2.2 targets per game since Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned to action in Week 8. During this span, Atwell has averaged 21.7 yards per game with 3.7 PPR points per game. However, over his past two games, Atwell has seen a slight increase in production, averaging 34.5 yards per game while still seeing two targets in each contest. Given his low target share and current spot on the depth chart, fantasy managers should only view Atwell as a desperation flex option that carries high risk facing a Buffalo secondary that has allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points to opposing wideouts this season.
Source: RotoBaller
