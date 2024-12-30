Tua Tagovailoa Not Expected To Need Surgery
2 weeks agoAccording to Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, surgery is "not currently on the table" regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's hip injury. The 26-year-old picked up the ailment in their loss to the Texans two weeks ago and was able to play through it in Week 16. However, that was not the case Sunday after a week of limited sessions. It's reportedly the same hip that required surgery during his collegiate days at Alabama but in a different "spot." Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, McDaniel was non-committal on whether Tagovailoa would play in Week 18's divisional clash against the New York Jets in a must-win game. If the former first-round pick can't suit up for the contest, teammate Tyler Huntley figures to again get a go at manning the helm. With Miami still fighting for a playoff spot, expect an update on Tagovailoa shortly.
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques
