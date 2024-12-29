Trey Benson Ruled Out For Week 17
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Benson is set to miss his second game in a row due to a lingering ankle issue. Luckily, James Conner (knee) has been cleared to play and figures to see a majority of the carries in the backfield. Michael Carter figures to serve as the primary backup after a solid performance in Week 17. Carter rushed five times for 18 yards and hauled in all five of his targets for 30 yards in the win last week. He won't be a recommended streaming choice with Conner likely getting most of the touches in the backfield.
Source: Adam Schefter
