Trevor Lawrence Done For The Season, Shoulder Surgery Coming
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion, shoulder), who was put on Injured Reserve on Wednesday, will miss the rest of the season and is expected to have surgery to fix a significant AC joint injury in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the coming weeks, according to sources. Lawrence is expected to make a full recovery for the 2025 season. In addition to his shoulder ailment, the 25-year-old former first overall pick suffered a concussion on an illegal hit in the Week 13 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans on Sunday. It ends a disappointing fourth season in the NFL, as he'll finish with a 60.6 completion percentage for a career-low 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 starts. While Lawrence should be ready for Week 1 of 2025, he won't be more than a low-end QB2 for fantasy purposes. Mac Jones will now start the final five games for the Jags in 2024.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
