Tommy DeVito Ruled Out With A Concussion
3 weeks agoAccording to Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a concussion. DeVito sustained this injury during the second quarter. As a result, veteran Tim Boyle will get the start for the remainder of the game. Before his early exit, DeVito went 10-for-13 with 68 yards. He was sacked two times and did not get on the scoresheet. Fantasy managers in Superflex formats should monitor DeVito's status after today's game as he may miss an extended period of time.
Source: Ari Meirov
