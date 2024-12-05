Tommy DeVito Practices In Full On Thursday
19 hours agoNew York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (forearm) returned to a full participant in practice on Thursday after he was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Although DeVito appears to be recovering from a right-forearm injury that kept him out of the Thanksgiving Day loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, the Giants are planning to give Drew Lock a second straight start under center this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. DeVito was inactive last Thursday, but he's trending toward serving as Lock's backup this weekend. And if Lock underwhelms again, it wouldn't be surprising to see the G-Men turn back to DeVito in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens in a plus matchup. In his lone start this year in the Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DeVito went 21-for-31 for just 189 yards without a TD or interception.
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
