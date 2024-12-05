Tommy DeVito Could Be Ready For No. 2 QB Duties
2 days agoAccording to head coach Brian Daboll, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (forearm) will be the team's backup quarterback if healthy. Pat Leonard of the team reported the news. Per Daboll, DeVito "may be ready." New York is approaching their Week 14 contest against the New Orleans Saints with signal-caller Drew Lock as the team's QB1. As noted by the coach, it will be Lock's first full week of prep as the starter. With little upside surrounding the Giants' QB situation, fantasy managers should steer clear of it for now. Presently, the 26-year-old is little more than waiver-wire fodder in 2QB and superflex formats, while Lock is a low-end QB2.
Source: Pat Leonard
