Teoscar Hernandez Expected To Re-Sign With Dodgers
1 day agoAccording to sources around the league, they expect free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to re-sign with the team. "Many people around the league expect Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers to find their way back to each other, and my understanding is the Dodgers and Teoscar are very much engaged and trying to nail the final details of a contract. Things are looking good for Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers to be back together," 570 LA Sports' David Vassegh said. The 32-year-old Dominican veteran had one of the best years of his career and the Dodgers won a World Series championship in his first year in LA in 2024, so a reunion makes tons of sense. He hit a career-high 33 home runs and drove in 99 runs in 589 regular-season at-bats. Hernandez makes up for a high strikeout rate with plenty of hard contact and over-the-fence power and has hit 25-plus homers in five straight seasons.
Source: 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh
