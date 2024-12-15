Tee Higgins Finds The End Zone On Sunday
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had five catches for 88 yards in Sunday's much-needed win over the Titans. He also scored, finding the end zone off of a 38-yard throw from Joe Burrow in the second quarter. The wideout was quiet in the Monday night win over the Cowboys. Fortunately, especially for those competing for a fantasy football title, he had a quality outing. With Cincinnati still in the hunt for a postseason berth, Higgins and the Bengals will host the Browns in Week 16, with the 25-year-old amassing four grabs for 82 yards and a touchdown when these teams met in October.
Source: ESPN
