Tee Higgins Expected To Play Against Broncos
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle, knee) is expected to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 despite being listed as questionable, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Higgins' season has been interrupted by numerous injuries, but he has been able to produce consistent results recently. He has been available for each of the Bengals' last five games, catching 29 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns during that span. He has been able to carve out a large role for himself and remain an impactful fantasy contributor despite playing behind superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Fantasy managers should view Higgins as a low-end WR2 this Saturday against the Broncos, who have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to non-slot receivers over the last six weeks.
Source: Ian Rapoport
