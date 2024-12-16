Stone Smartt Makes Five Catches In Week 15
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt made five catches in a Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Smartt was targeted six times and his five catches were tied for the team lead. He ended up gaining 51 yards including a long play of 31. Smartt was a popular waiver wire addition this week after Bolts starter Will Dissly (shoulder) was confirmed out. With a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday Night Football coming up in Week 16, Smartt is expected to once again get the start at tight end and could have a similar game, putting him on the TE1/2 border.
Source: ESPN.com
