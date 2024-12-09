Rome Odunze Shines Despite Bears Week 14 Loss
2 days agoChicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze delivered a standout performance in the team's tough 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. Odunze finished with four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns, making his mark as one of the few bright spots for the Bears on offense. His first touchdown was a highlight-reel catch, as he managed to get both feet down in the back corner of the end zone, showcasing impressive footwork. The second touchdown came when rookie quarterback Caleb Williams found Odunze with a beautiful pass over the middle of the field, displaying their growing chemistry. Despite the Bears' struggles, Odunze's ability to make plays in the red zone is encouraging for fantasy managers. He'll look to build on this performance when the Bears face the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night.
Source: ESPN
