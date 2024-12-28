Riley Patterson Is Worth Considering For Week 17
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons kicker Riley Patterson was busy during last week's win over the New York Giants. Patterson recently took over as the kicker after Younghoe Koo (hip) went on the injured reserve. Patterson came ready to kick as he knocked down all four extra point attempts and converted 2-of-3 field goal attempts in the win. The 25-year-old hasn't kicked much this season, but looked solid outside of his 43-yard miss last week. He should continue to get chances to kick in what could be a high-scoring matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 17. Patterson isn't a must-start option, but is certainly worth a look for fantasy managers seeking a kicker for this weekend.
Source: ESPN
