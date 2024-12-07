Rico Dowdle Should Be Started In Week 14
4 days agoDallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle finished last week in RB1 range, and a similar outcome is possible on Monday night as Dallas takes on the Cincinnati Bengals. Dowdle has completely taken over the backfield and even with key offensive linemen out, has managed to produce. While Cincinnati's run defense is not quite as weak as their pass defense, it is still a favorable matchup in a game where many points are anticipated to be scored. Fresh off of his first career 100-yard rushing performance, Dowdle should be in lineups this week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller