Ray-Ray McCloud III Back In Flex Conversation In Week 14
4 days agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III is coming off back-to-back six-target games, catching 10 of those balls for 141 yards. The 28-year-old has been a pretty consistent option in the passing game for the Falcons all year, catching three or more passes in 10 of Atlanta's 12 games, while seemingly pushing Kyle Pitts out of the picture over the last couple of weeks. With just one touchdown on the season, the Clemson product's upside is limited, but with 45 receptions on the season, he can be in Flex consideration most weeks in PPR leagues. Minnesota allows the most fantasy points to wide receivers in the entire NFL, so this could certainly be one of those weeks. McCloud III projects as a WR5/Flex option this week, with slight upside in PPR formats.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN