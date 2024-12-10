Quinn Mathews Will Receive Invite To Spring Training
1 day agoAccording to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch, starting pitching prospect Quinn Mathews will receive a non-roster invite to Spring Training. This is a great sign, as Mathews could have a great opportunity to make the Opening Day roster. The southpaw is considered one of the top pitching prospects in the sport and was named Baseball America's top pitching prospect of the 2024 season. The 24-year-old opened the season with Single-A and eventually progressed all the way up to Triple-A by August. Across all four levels of the St. Louis system, the Stanford product carried a solid 2.76 ERA and a stellar 0.98 WHIP. He struck out an incredible 202 batters across 143 1/3 innings while giving up just 49 free passes. He spent the most time at Double-A, posting a 2.41 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. Given his elite strikeout upside, fantasy managers in deeper formats should pay close attention to Mathews as he may be a popular late-round target in drafts this offseason.
Source: Derrick Goold
