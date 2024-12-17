Patriots Expected To Bring Jerod Mayo Back Next Year
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly told associates last week that head coach Jerod Mayo will be back for another season in 2025 despite how poorly his first year as head coach in the NFL has gone this year. Mayo hasn't been given much help with one of the worst rosters in the league, but The Athletic's Chad Graff writes that it doesn't seem like Mayo is doing much to elevate the group. The Patriots appear to have hit on cornerback Christian Gonzalez and quarterback Drake Maye, but they seemingly have gotten worse at almost every other position on the roster. Going into the offseason in three weeks, expect the Patriots to take a cold, hard look at adding as much as they can in free agency to try and upgrade the offensive skill positions around Maye, primarily at receiver.
Source: The Athletic - Chad Graff
