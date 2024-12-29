Patrick Taylor Jr. Avoidable For Week 17
2 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. is expected to take a backseat to Isaac Guerendo (hamstring, foot) on Monday. Guerendo has been cleared to play after sitting out last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Taylor didn't do much with his start last week as he only managed 24 yards on the ground. He hauled in only one of his five targets as it was a bust of a day for Taylor. He might be worth holding given the amount of injuries in the 49ers backfield, but his fantasy outlook is bleak with Guerendo back in the mix in Week 17.
Source: ESPN
