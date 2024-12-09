Patrick Mahomes Subpar In Week 14 Win
2 days agoKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 37 pass attempts (65%) for 210 yards and a touchdown in the 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup against the Chargers was difficult for Mahomes as he was sacked three times and did not score a touchdown in the entire second half. That said, the Chiefs did just enough to secure the win and the division. The 29-year-old had his worst fantasy performance since Week 7 against the 49ers when he passed for 154 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Mahomes will look to bounce back from a statistical standpoint next week against the Cleveland Browns, who rank 17th in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season. The hope is that Jameis Winston will push the tempo on the other side of the ball and force the Chiefs offense to score more points. Fantasy managers will have to hope Mahomes leaves this lackluster performance in the rearview mirror.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
