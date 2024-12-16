Parker Washington Catches Three Balls On Sunday
3 weeks agoJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington had a respectable performance in Sunday's 32-25 loss against the New York Jets. He hauled in three of his six targets for 54 yards. With Evan Engram (shoulder) sidelined, there was optimism that Washington would receive an increase in targets and workload heading into Week 15. There is room for improvement heading forward, as Brenton Strange and Brian Thomas Jr. had 26 targets combined. On the bright side, quarterback Mac Jones threw for 294 yards, and the Jaguars (3-11) will likely be in pass-heavy game scripts for the remainder of the year. This will allow plenty of targets and opportunities for Washington and the Jaguar receivers. Washington will be on the FLEX radar heading into Week 16 as the Jaguars travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.
Source: ESPN
