P.J. Washington Out On Saturday Night
2 weeks agoDallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington will miss Saturday's meeting with the Trail Blazers. Fortunately, he isn't injured. However, he was involved in a physical altercation in Friday's game against Phoenix, resulting in Washington, forward Naji Marshall, and Suns center Jusuf Nurkic all getting ejected and suspended. With Marshall only sidelined for only one game, the Mavs could turn to Maxi Kleber to fill the void. However, Kleber is not a reliable fantasy option, although he can have some good showings for those needing to take a risk.
Source: NBA Communications
