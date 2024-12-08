Nick Folk Should Have Success In Week 14
3 days agoTennessee Titans kicker Nick Folk has seen his workload increase over the last few weeks. In fact, Folk has made all seven of his field goal attempts over the last three games. The veteran kicker has been solid as he has missed only one kick all season long. The assumption is that Folk should continue having decent streaming appeal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The Titans offense should be able to have success moving the ball which should put Folk in a position to succeed this weekend.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN