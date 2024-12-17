Nick Chubb Not Expected To Need Surgery
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he thinks that running back Nick Chubb (foot) won't need surgery on the broken left foot that he suffered in the Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chubb will still miss the rest of the regular season with only three weeks left, but the 28-year-old should be fully recovered in time for the start of the 2025 campaign. Still, it's been an injury-plagued last two years for Chubb, as he's played in only 10 combined games. He got a late start in 2024 while recovering from his gruesome knee injury and ended up playing in eight contests. Chubb looked sluggish, averaging a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry on 102 rushing attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to coming off another injury, Chubb will be a free agent and may not return to Cleveland, further clouding his fantasy value. Jerome Ford takes over the Browns the rest of the way at RB.
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
