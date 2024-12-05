Nicholas Paul Returns To Action Versus Sharks
19 hours agoTampa Bay Lightning forward Nicholas Paul (undisclosed) is ready to return to the lineup on Thursday against San Jose. The versatile forward has been unavailable for six games. Paul is expected to rejoin the second line, where he's had success throughout the campaign. In 17 outings, Paul has recorded five goals and eight assists with 25 shots on goal. The 29-year-old might even get some first-line action with Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) remaining on the shelf Thursday night.
Source: Gabby Shirley
