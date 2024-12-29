Mike Evans Hauls In Eight Passes, Scores Twice
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans caught eight of his nine targets for 97 yards and two scores during their demanding victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Evans did most of his damage in the first half by scoring twice. He caught his first score on a two-yard pass in the opening frame and his second score on a one-yard pass in the second quarter. His longest reception of the day went for 34 yards. His receptions, targets, and yardage total paced all Tampa wideouts and only tied for the most receiving scores with rookie Jalen McMillan. Since Week 13, Evans has found the end zone five times in five contests. During this stretch, he has tallied at least 90 yards in three of the five games. He will look to stay hot next weekend against a struggling New Orleans secondary.
Source: ESPN.com
