Michael Wilson Hauls In Four Passes Saturday
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson caught four of his six targets for 22 yards during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, Wilson led all Cardinals wide receivers in snaps, seeing the field for 69 offensive plays (87.3 percent). This was his highest snap share since Week 6. Although we can't guarantee Wilson will maintain this same level of offensive participation going forward, it was intriguing to see him command six targets, albeit with just 5.5 yards per reception. He continues to have low-end FLEX appeal in deeper PPR leagues, but we need him to produce more consistently before putting full trust in him as a steady fantasy option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller