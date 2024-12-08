Mets Sign Edward Olivares To Minor-League Deal
3 days agoThe New York Mets have signed free-agent outfielder Edward Olivares to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring camp. The 28-year-old played the first half of last season for the Pirates before being optioned to Triple-A in July. He hit .263 with 12 home runs in 2023 for the Royals over 107 games, and while he hit .344 with three home runs over the first nine games in 2024, the right-handed hitter was unable to maintain that momentum over the course of the season. For his career, the Venezuelan has shown some better pop against left-handed pitching, with a .440 SLG and .199 ISO against them compared to a .389 SLG and .128 ISO versus righties, so he could fit into a platoon role were he able to make it back to the majors.
Source: New York Mets
