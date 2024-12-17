Matt Sauer Signs Minor-League Deal With Dodgers
2 weeks agoFree-agent right-hander Matt Sauer signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, according to a source. The 25-year-old was a big-league Rule 5 pick of the Kansas City Royals last year and was originally the New York Yankees' second-round selection back in 2017. The 25-year-old made the Opening Day roster for the Royals and appeared in 14 games out of the bullpen for KC. He wasn't very good in his MLB debut, though, allowing 14 earned runs on 23 hits while walking 11 and striking out nine in 16 1/3 innings pitched. Sauer was eventually returned to the Yankees and wasn't much better in 32 1/3 frames at Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 6.12 ERA. It's possible the Dodgers will look to move him back into a starting role as minor-league depth.
Source: ESPN.com - Kiley McDaniel
