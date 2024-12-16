Mats Zuccarello Records Two Assists In Losing Effort
2 weeks agoMinnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello finished Sunday's 3-2 loss to Vegas with two assists. Kirill Kaprizov scored both goals for the Wild. Zuccarello has been an impactful sidekick for Kaprizov on the first line all season, logging 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 18 appearances. He bagged three assists in two games over the weekend after returning from a 13-game absence. Minnesota's offense didn't appear to have been affected much by Zuccarello's absence, but his return definitely adds quality to the team's attack. He should continue to have success on the top line next to Kaprizov and Marco Rossi.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN