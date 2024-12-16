Marvin Mims Jr. Has 20 Yards In Win Over Colts
2 weeks agoNone of the Denver Broncos wide receivers were able to do much in the Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colt on Sunday with rookie quarterback Bo Nix struggling and throwing for only 130 yards on the day. Marvin Mims Jr. caught all four of his targets but had only 20 receiving yards. He also had one carry that went for no gain. The disappointing performance comes on the heels of the 22-year-old's three-catch, 105-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 13 win over the Browns. Mims' big day before the bye week came thanks to a 93-yard touchdown strike against Cleveland. The Broncos have made it a point to get Mims involved in the second half of the season, but it's been only minimal involvement. Outside of his 100-yard game in Week 13, Mims hasn't cleared 50 yards or four receptions, making him a desperation flex option for fantasy managers in deep leagues.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com