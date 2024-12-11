Malik Nabers Working Off To The Side
2 days agoNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (hip) practiced on the side on Wednesday. At the very least, Nabers will be listed as limited on the first practice report of Week 15. The first-round pass-catcher missed practice last Friday with a hip-flexor injury and was questionable to play in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints, but he ended up suiting up and caught five of his 10 targets for a healthy 79 yards while playing all but three offensive snaps. As long as the 21-year-old wideout doesn't suffer a setback with his hip in practice this week, he should be a good bet to play this Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. Nabers is expected to be taking passes from quarterback Tommy DeVito this weekend. In the loss to the Buccaneers on Nov. 24 with DeVito at the helm, Nabers caught six passes for 64 yards. Fantasy managers should keep Nabers in their lineups as long as he's active. UPDATE: Nabers was limited on Wednesday.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
