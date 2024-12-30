Leevi Merilainen Stands Tall In Sunday's Victory
1 week agoOttawa Senators goaltender Leevi Merilainen stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in his victory over one of the top clubs in the sport, the Minnesota Wild. Merilainen's lone blemish came in the opening frame as Frederick Gaudreau scored on a tip-in. However, Merilainen was able to shut Minnesota down the rest of the way. Merilainen was promoted from the AHL due to Linus Ullmark (back) and Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) both sidelined. Over his first three starts of the season, he has posted a 2-1 record with a .900% SV and a 2.68 GAA. Merilainen should continue to split time with Mads Sogaard for the foreseeable future and may end up taking the majority of the starts if he has another strong showing in his next start. For now, he should only be started in deeper formats.
Source: NHL.com
Source: NHL.com